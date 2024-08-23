Why Should You Buy Mid-Cap ETFs?

After an astounding performance in the first half of 2024, Wall Street is witnessing wild swings in recent weeks. While recession fears keep investors on edge, bets over Fed rate cuts in September fuel optimism in the stock market.



In such a scenario, mid-cap investing can be a strong option, offering a unique balance between growth and stability, diversification benefits and potential for undervalued opportunities. While there are several ETF choices available in the mid-cap space, we have highlighted some that currently boast a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), suggesting their outperformance in the months ahead. These include Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF VO, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF SPMD, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF IVOO, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF VOE and iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF IWS.

Volatile Trend

U.S. stocks saw a massive sell-off in early August following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which fueled fears of a potential recession and sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index into correction territory. However, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose for the eighth consecutive session early this week, which is the longest winning streak of this year (read: Stocks Log Best Week of the Year: Winning ETFs).



The Fed minutes released this week showed that most officials favored a September rate cut if inflation continued to cool. The rounds of economic data this month, pointing to a slowdown in the economy, also reinforced bets that policymakers will cut interest rates in September. The labor market cooled in July as the economy added 114,000 jobs, 35% fewer than expected. Unemployment rose to 4.3% — the highest since October 2021 — and represented the fourth consecutive monthly increase. U.S. manufacturing activity dropped to an eight-month low in July amid a slump in new orders.



Additionally, a big downward revision in U.S. payrolls for the 12-month period through March 2024 supports the rate cuts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary annual benchmark review of employment data showed that the U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs last year than originally reported. It marks the largest downward revision since 2009.



Market participants are now pricing in a 100% chance of a rate cut next month, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates generally lead to reduced borrowing costs, which help businesses expand their operations more easily, resulting in increased profitability. This, in turn, stimulates economic growth and provides a boost to the stock market.



The upbeat data on inflation and retail sales has reassured investors, supporting the view that the world’s largest economy is heading for a “Goldilocks” scenario of contained inflation accompanied by resilient growth. U.S. annual inflation dipped below 3% annually in July for the first time since 2021, while retail sales registered the biggest increase in a year and a half, indicating resilient consumer spending.



Nevertheless, the big technology companies, which again led the charge after a massive sell-off in early August, appear overvalued. Political uncertainty, ranging from the U.S. election in November to the prospect of increased Middle East tensions, continues to keep investors on their toes (read: More Volatility Ahead? ETF Strategies to Play).

Why Mid-Caps?

Large-cap stocks tend to be household names with established businesses, while small-cap stocks offer the excitement of undiscovered opportunities. Mid-cap stocks occupy a unique position in the market, combining the stability of large-cap stocks with the growth potential of small-cap ones.



Mid-cap companies occupy a sweet spot in the market, as they have typically outgrown their small-cap counterparts and proven their business models but have not yet reached the size and maturity of large-cap companies. This transitional stage often results in higher growth rates and attractive risk-return characteristics.



Including mid-cap stocks in a portfolio can provide valuable diversification benefits, as they often exhibit different risk-return characteristics compared to large-cap and small-cap stocks. This diversification can help reduce the overall risk of a portfolio, particularly during periods of market volatility, by spreading investments across various market segments that may be impacted differently by market fluctuations.



As a result, mid-cap stocks often exhibit greater growth potential than large caps while providing more stability than small-cap stocks.

ETF Picks

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF tracks the CRSP US Mid-Cap Index. It holds 316 stocks with a well-diversified portfolio, with each firm holding no more than 1% of the total assets. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has key holdings in industrials, technology, financials and consumer discretionary. With AUM of $66.6 billion, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF charges investors 4 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)



SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Index and holds 401 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 1% share. Industrials, financials and consumer discretionary are the top three sectors with a double-digit allocation each. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has accumulated $10.6 billion in its asset base. It charges 3 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.



Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)



Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF offers exposure to broad mid-capitalization stocks. It follows the S&P MidCap 400 Index, holding 402 securities with none accounting for more than 0.7% share. Industrials, financials and consumer discretionary are the top three sectors with double-digit exposure each. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has managed $2.1 billion in its asset base. The ETF charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (read: Time for Momentum ETFs?).



Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)



Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF follows the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index, which measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks. It holds 191 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for less than 1.5% of the assets. Industrials, financials, utilities and consumer discretionary are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has amassed $17 billion and charges 7 bps in fees per year. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1.



iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)



iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF offers exposure to mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics. It follows the Russell MidCap Value Index and holds 715 stocks in its basket. With AUM of $13 billion, IWS has key holdings in industrials, financials and real estate that account for double-digit exposure each. It charges investors 23 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.

