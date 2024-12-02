Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Sinking Today

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is falling in Monday's trading. The company's share price was down 11% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.8%.

Rocket Lab is losing ground in today's trading following recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showing that company insiders had recently sold stock. Even with today's pullback, the stock is still up more than 340% across 2024's trading.

Some Rocket Lab insiders are cashing in on the stock's incredible run

On Nov. 27, Rocket Lab submitted a series of filings to the SEC detailing stock sales by four company insiders. Chief Operating Officer Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares on Nov. 25. The same day, CFO Adam Spice sold 62,511 shares, and general counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares. The following day, board director Merline Saintil sold 50,000 shares. The latest round of stock sales follows selling moves made by other company insiders on the heels of explosive growth for the company's valuation.

What's next for Rocket Lab?

Rocket Lab has soared across this year's trading as the company has continued to land new defense and space commercialization deals. The company's share price has also gained ground in conjunction with expectations that the incoming Trump administration will support the space industry, create a more lax regulatory climate, and help bring about a new round of corporate tax cuts.

While the stock is seeing significant sell-offs in Monday's trading, there was actually some significant, positive business-related news for the company over the weekend. Rocket Lab has secured $23.9 million in new contracts with the Department of Commerce to improve the production of compound semiconductors used in the operation of space-grade solar cells for satellites. So while the company is valued at roughly 28 times this year's expected sales and has a highly growth-dependent valuation, there's evidence that demand for its technologies is surging.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $358,460 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,946 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $478,249!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.