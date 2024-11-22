Why Rocket Lab Stock Rocketed Again on Friday

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock just keeps powering higher. On Friday, shares of the small rocket launch company gained 3.8% through 11:25 a.m. ET.

If you own Rocket Lab stock, you can thank the friendly analysts at Roth MKM for that, because Roth raised its price target on buy-rated Rocket Lab this morning.

Upgrading Rocket Lab

Roth MKM predicts Rocket Lab shares -- which cost just a bit over $23 a share right now -- will rise a further 29% to hit $30 a share within a year.

And why does Roth think this? Basically, for the same reason that other analysts like Rocket Lab: Echoing better-known investment banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, both of which tweaked their price targets higher on Monday, Roth called the new Neutron medium-lift vehicle the key catalyst driving Rocket Lab higher.

Roth's note today didn't break any particularly new news, simply reciting what we already know about Neutron: Rocket Lab plans to run a test flight in 2025, and has signed up at least one customer to fly at least twice on Neutron if the test flight is successful. The banker also mused that Rocket Lab may enjoy strong demand for Neutron if the rocket performs as reliably as its existing Electron family of rockets does -- again, an observation already heard from other bankers earlier in the week.

Is Rocket Lab stock a buy?

What is different about Roth MKM is that the banker is even more optimistic about Rocket Lab's valuation than are Morgan Stanley and Citi. Whereas MS values Rocket Lab stock at $18 a share, and Citi says $22, Roth boasts the highest price target on Wall Street for Rocket Lab. (This is tied with Bank of America, which also thinks $30 is a good price to pay).

Personally, I worry this is all a bit irrationally exuberant. Valued at 30 times trailing sales today, if Rocket Lab stock were to climb another 29%, it would soon cost 39x sales. Great as this space stock might be, I wouldn't pay just any price to own it.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $380,291 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,278 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,003!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.