Why QuantumScape Stock Tumbled This Week

Electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) provided a business update last week and investors liked what they heard. The stock shot higher by more than 20% on that news.

But reality set in this week as investors acknowledged there's still a long road for QuantumScape's technology to be commercially viable. That's led to a sharp decline in the stock this week. As of Friday morning trading, QuantumScape shares were lower by about 14% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

EV battery development takes time

Last week the company announced it has achieved one of its most important goals for 2024. QuantumScape is working to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery that would improve electric vehicle performance in several ways. It has now fulfilled one short-term goal by shipping samples planned for its first commercial product to automakers for testing.

The battery cell's solid-state engineering results in higher energy density to allow for a less-than-15-minute fast-charging capability with batteries that are safer, allow for higher range, and are designed to operate over the full automotive temperature range.

In a new presentation released this week, the company says it is now positioned to transition from prototype to product. But it still has only shipped prototypes in low volumes. Though it has transitioned to a more capital-light approach by partnering with Volkswagen's battery company, PowerCo, to eventually mass produce the solid-state technology platform.

QuantumScape says that collaboration will extend its cash runway into 2028. While investors cheered the company's progress last week, expectations should be tempered knowing that it will still need several more years of work before any potential commercial success. Next year will only be the start of working to ramp up production capabilities for higher volume prototype production.

That realization brought investors back down to earth this week, eliminating last week's gains. Investors in QuantumScape will need to remain patient and should realize that a long timeline means more risks remain for any potential commercial success.

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen. The Motley Fool recommends Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.