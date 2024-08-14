Why Nvidia Stock Is a Must-Buy as the AI Boom Accelerates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock remains a bright spot amid a volatile market, jumping 5% on Monday, pushing the Nasdaq higher and producing gains in the technology sector. This event came before the August 28 second-quarter results announcement from Nvidia.

Recently, the seven most valuable U.S. technological companies lost a combined $1 trillion in market value as worries about the U.S. economy slowing down mount. However, the performance of Nvidia stock amid a $6.4 trillion wipeout will instill a lot of confidence in investors looking to pour more capital into this one.

Nvidia’s next Blackwell platform is a prominent growth driver ready to power the chip giant and the industry moving forward. What’s more, Nvidia is actively engaged in the M&A space, purchasing companies like Brev and Shoreline to enhance its ecosystem.

The stock itself is now trading at a much more reasonable valuation after Nvidia decided to go ahead with its stock split decision, which means it’s the ideal time to increase your holdings.

Nvidia’s Record-Breaking Performance in 2024

Nvidia will report second-quarter earnings soon, with analysts expecting $28.54 billion in growth from 111% year-over-year income growth.

Earlier, with a 262% increase year over year, Nvidia announced record quarterly revenues of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025. Alone, the segment on data centers raked in $22.6 billion— 427% higher than in past years.

To further make firm shares more accessible to a wider range of investors, Nvidia also executed a ten-for-one stock split. By 150%, the semiconductor behemoth also raised its quarterly cash dividend, signifying strong faith in its financial future.

Apart from this noteworthy financial milestone, Nvidia is aggressively improving its ecosystem through M&A activities. Among other firms, Nvidia bought Brev and Shoreline this year. These acquisitions aim to expand Nvidia’s ecosystem in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning and boost its AI capabilities.

Furthermore, Run earlier cost $700 million for Nvidia, which enhances its AI task coordination and infrastructure management abilities—qualities required for companies using AI applications on a significant scale.

The continuous demand for Nvidia’s GPUs has caused financial firms like Mizuho to change their price estimates for the company’s shares, thereby forecasting significant upward. Pointing to the upcoming results report as a major driver of AI-related stock values, Mizuho raised its price goal for Nvidia to $132.

New Products and Technologies

Designed especially to propel the next industrial revolution via artificial intelligence factories and data centers, this is a significant update in Nvidia’s product range. The Blackwell Platform includes Grace Blackwell Superchips, Tensor Core GPUs, Quantum-2, and Spectrum-X networking technologies. Since they can handle large AI loads, these devices are ideal for enterprises building AI-driven applications and infrastructures.​​​​

What’s more, Nvidia is expanding its AI presence with a new Omniverse platform for generative AI models and microservices. From robots to digital twins to industrial automation, these ideas aim to enhance content creation and simulation across industries. In particular, Nvidia’s collaboration with Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) enables high-fidelity, real-time visualization of industrial applications, allowing corporate innovation and operational efficiency.

Nvidia is also pushing personal computing AI with its RTX GPUs and AI-enabled laptops. The new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs and AI laptops will boost performance for developers, multimedia creators, and gamers. Nvidia’s consumer and corporate revenue will increase this month since these systems can handle demanding AI applications.

Furthermore, Nvidia is partnering with ASUS (OTCMKTS:ASUUY), GIGABYTE, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and Inventec to develop Blackwell-based products. This platform underpins Nvidia’s AI-accelerated data centers and AI factories, from cloud computing to edge AI systems. Scaling AI infrastructure globally requires these relationships.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are among 25 partners using Nvidia’s MGX platform to create over 100 system designs. With a modular design that cuts costs and development time, this initiative enables manufacturers to create AI systems faster.

Nvidia Stock Remains Attractive Despite 2024 Rally

The decision to invest in Nvidia stock is a matter of when not if. Nvidia stock ranks first for any investor trying to future-proof their portfolio using artificial intelligence. Given the triple-digit surge this year, many investors could object to paying too much for NVDA stock, however. Nobody wants to grab a falling knife.

With between 70% and 95% of the share for AI processors, Nvidia’s AI accelerators still lead the way nonetheless. Besides, Nvidia stock has been more reasonably priced since the stock split. From the recent closing of $109, analysts grade Nvidia stock as a strong buy with a potential upside of nearly 32%.

