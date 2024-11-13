Why Nintendo Stock Fell Today

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) stock lost ground in Wednesday's trading. The Japanese gaming giant's share price closed out the daily session down 3.6%.

The Financial Times published an article today stating that Nintendo and Sony were heading into the crucial holiday sales season without any new offerings that were likely to move the needle in a positive direction. Nintendo's Switch console is now roughly six years old, and the company's holiday game lineup looks relatively weak compared to recent years.

Nintendo looks poised for an underwhelming holiday season

While tastes in gaming and other entertainment mediums are highly subjective, FT is likely right that Nintendo's holiday season looks relatively weak from a commercial perspective. While the company recently released Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the game is part of a less popular spinoff series within the broader franchise. It's unlikely to see sales performance in line with top Mario releases and spinoffs, and it's Nintendo's only major first-party release in the holiday window.

Without flagship software to drive console sales, the Switch will likely see a substantial unit sales decline compared to last year. The system has been an enormous success for Nintendo, but it's now entering the tail end of its product lifecycle.

Is Nintendo in trouble?

With the financial update that Nintendo published in November, the company revealed that it had sold 4.72 million Switch consoles across the first half of its current fiscal year. The performance represented a 31% year-over-year decrease, and the Japanese gaming leader also cut its full-year sales forecast from 1.35 trillion yen to 1.28 trillion yen.

On the other hand, the decline isn't particularly surprising. The video game business tends to be highly cyclical, with performance driven by new hardware and software releases. Nintendo is in the process of readying new console hardware to succeed the Switch, and the shift in resources means that the current-generation console is receiving fewer major games from the company.

It remains to be seen whether Nintendo's next system can match the impressive success of the Switch, but the company has the strongest collection of franchises and characters in the industry -- and it should see financial performance improve when it launches its next console.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nintendo right now?

Before you buy stock in Nintendo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nintendo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $908,737!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.