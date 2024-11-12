Why Micron Stock Sank Today

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock got hit with big sell-offs in Tuesday's trading. The memory chip specialist's share price ended the daily session down 4.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

Micron's valuation is slipping today in conjunction with a new report published by Edgewater Research. Edgewater thinks that the demand outlook for Micron's NAND and DRAM chips will be weaker than previously anticipated, and investors are responding to the analysis by moving out of the stock.

Will the memory chip market be weaker than expected next year?

Edgewater's recent research note brought bearish analysis for Micron on two separate but related fronts. For starters, the analysis suggests that demand for NAND memory solutions is weakening among original equipment manufacturers and cloud service providers. Demand for NAND solutions among data center customers is expected to come in somewhere between flat and a slight increase next year.

Making matters worse, Edgewater's analysts are also seeing pricing forecasts for NAND across all major segments come down. DRAM prices are also projected to come down. As opposed to the supply-constrained outlook some analysts were forecasting for 2025, Edgewater is seeing more than enough supply to meet demand and downward pricing pressures.

What comes next for Micron?

Micron stock has seen big swings this year as investors have attempted to weigh how much of a near-term benefit the company will see from artificial intelligence (AI) trends. On the heels of today's pullback, the company is now valued at less than 12 times this year's expected earnings.

After posting solid sales growth and swinging to a strong profit last quarter, the stock looks cheap by some metrics. But as the recent report from Edgewater highlights, performance in the memory chip industry is heavily shaped by cyclical shifts. With some signs suggesting that demand and pricing for key memory solutions will be weaker than expected next year, investors could continue to take a cautious approach to Micron stock. On the other hand, Edgewater also noted that the outlook on demand and pricing is highly fluid, and it remains to be seen how demand among enterprise customers will shape the industry backdrop.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $890,169!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.