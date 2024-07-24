Why Intel Stock Is Falling Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is slipping in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 2.8% as of 1:15 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While there isn't any fresh, business-specific news pulling Intel stock lower today, the semiconductor giant's valuation is falling on the heels of influential earnings releases from two members of the Magnificent Seven. Alphabet and Tesla both published quarterly results after the market closed yesterday, and investors found things in both reports that are spurring sell-offs across the tech sector.

Alphabet and Tesla's earnings reports are dragging on Intel stock

Alphabet delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 on sales of $84.74 billion in the second quarter, beating the average-analyst estimate's call for EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $84.29 billion. While the company's Q2 performance came in better than Wall Street had anticipated, the company's forward guidance suggested that the company's operating-income margin would be pressured due to increased tech-infrastructure spending and other factors.

Meanwhile, Tesla posted mixed Q2 results and concerning forward guidance. The business recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) EPS of $0.52 on sales of $25.5 billion. Even though the company's revenue came in $760 million higher than Wall Street had anticipated, adjusted EPS missed the average-analyst target by $0.10. Cost cuts for its vehicles and investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are dragging on the company's bottom line.

What's next for Intel stock?

Alphabet and Tesla's recent earnings reports don't provide much insight into Intel's upcoming business performance, but they could play a significant role in how the semiconductor company's stock trades in the near term. The Magnificent Seven have been very influential in powering gains for the broader market this year, and now it's proving time again.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, are scheduled to release their own respective earnings report at the end of July and on the first day of August. Intel is also scheduled to publish its own Q2 results after the market closes on Aug. 1. Wall Street found the company's last earnings report very disappointing, and investors will be looking for signs that the company is shoring up its core business and making advancements in the AI space.

Then, Nvidia will publish its quarterly results on Aug. 28. The AI leader's performance and guidance will likely have big valuation impacts for the chip sector and market at large.

