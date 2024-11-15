Why Block Stock Was Winning This Week

One company that likely won't be happy to exit this week is Block (NYSE: SQ). Its stock was on the rise across the past few trading days thanks to a set of fresh -- and bullish -- evaluations of the fintech by analysts tracking its fortunes.

As a consequence its share price had risen nearly 12% week to date as of Thursday night, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Post-earnings updates

Somewhat counterintuitively, that cluster of positive new evaluations for Block came on the heels of its disappointing third-quarter results, published the previous week. Revenue grew by 6% year over year, and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income soared 76% higher.

That's impressive on its face. However, revenue missed the consensus analyst estimate, and adjusted profitability only matched it -- so investors sold out of the stock.

Yet that didn't dissuade analysts tracking Block from publishng positive takes on the company. On Monday Piper Sandler's Arvind Ramnani initiated coverage of its shares with a confident overweight (read: buy) recommendation, at a price target of $83 per share. According to reports, Ramnani wrote that Block has proven adept at pushing into new markets, and two of its services -- Square Payments and Cash App -- have vast potential for growth.

Ramnani wasn't the only pundit jumping on the Block train. One of his peers, Bernstein SocGen's (OTC: SCGL.Y) Harshita Rawat, reiterated her outperform (buy) rating and $90 per share price target on the stock. Going one step further, Canaccord Genuity prognosticator Joseph Vafi cranked his price target $25 higher to $120 per share and maintained his buy recommendation.

The power of Bitcoin

Another factor driving Block stock higher is a surge in the value of Bitcoin. The company not only offers Bitcoin services to its clients, it's also a major investor in the cryptocurrency. The presidential election voted in a ticket that has indicated it will support the crypto industry. Combined with other positive factors, such as a strong economy, this has really juiced the value of Bitcoin -- and, by extension, the attractiveness of Block.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $23,818 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,221 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $451,527!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.