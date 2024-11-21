Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Surging Higher Today

It's another positive day in the world of cryptocurrencies, with the overall market capitalization of this asset class breaking through a new all-time high. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, the overall crypto market was up 5.1% over the past 24 hours to a total valuation of more than $3.25 trillion.

Unsurprisingly, top tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are among the leading drivers of this move. Given that these three top tokens combined make up nearly three-quarters of the value of the entire crypto market, one would expect to see a market-relevant move in these three digital assets today.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were up 3.7%, 8.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Each of these tokens had previously made moves of more than more than 3% higher during intraday trading.

Let's dive into the key drivers of today's move and what could take these top tokens higher from here.

Bitcoin's move toward $100,000

Investors will be watching to see whether Bitcoin can hit the important $100,000 threshold over the coming days. It now trades around $98,000 per token, and fresh all-time highs have become the norm following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory.

The latest catalyst on the Bitcoin front that appears to have a number of crypto traders and investors ramping up bullish bets on the world's largest cryptocurrency is a report that Trump could be looking to elect a "crypto czar" in a move that would further legitimize the sector. This, plus previous reports that Trump is looking to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve, have investors making wide-ranging bets that Bitcoin is only likely to head higher from here. For now, that consensus view appears to be based on some key fundamental factors that are being exacerbated by outsize derivatives bets and leverage, sending momentum rocketing higher.

Ethereum's recently approved spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have positioned this crypto as a top potential beneficiary of any sort of strategic crypto reserve. Many of the same catalysts driving Bitcoin higher including supply/demand dislocations are likely to be present with Ethereum, should spot ETF inflows continue to drive continued buying pressure over time, and various deflationary measures being put in place by the Ethereum team come to fruition. Ethereum is also making a strong move higher in this post-election world, though this token remains roughly 30% off its all-time high seen during the peak of the last cycle.

Finally, Dogecoin's more muted rally today is notable, as it follows some market-beating moves seen in recent weeks following news that Elon Musk will indeed head up Trump's so-called "Department of Government Efficiency." This nod to DOGE is one of many, and as I discussed in a recent piece, rumors that Musk owns a substantial amount of the dog-inspired meme token have led many speculators to continue to bid up its price.

Can this rally continue?

I certainly think many in the crypto sector (and enthused investors who don't follow crypto much) will likely be excited to see a $100,000 Bitcoin price hit the tape in short order. At this point in time, it appears this psychological threshold is one that's just waiting to be broken.

These three tokens remain among the most important assets in the sector, and will continue to provide a bellwether for investors looking to assess how robust momentum is, and where digital assets as a whole could be headed. Today's rally is one that highlights the relatively strong momentum we're seeing, and at this point in time, I don't see any reason why this momentum won't continue through to the end of the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $894,029!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.