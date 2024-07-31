Why ASML Holding Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), the world's largest provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, were moving higher today. They were buoyed by an analyst upgrade last night, news that it could be excluded from U.S. chip export restrictions on China, and a broad surge in chip stocks, following a strong earnings report from Advanced Micro Devices.

As of 10:18 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was up 7.4%.

ASML bounces back

July has been a rough month for ASML. The stock tumbled in its earnings report earlier this month even as it beat estimates. Fears of restrictions on chip exports to China from the Biden administration have weighed on the stock, and investors appear to be rotating out of chip stocks and into small caps.

This morning, ASML got some good news, with Reuters reporting that the Biden administration is planning to exclude ASML from new export restrictions on China. That's a boon for ASML because close to half of its sales come from China.

And chip stocks were up broadly on AMD's report after the chipmaker posted 115% revenue growth in the key data-center category, boosting investor confidence in the artificial intelligence boom.

Last night, Barclays also raised its rating on ASML from equal weight to overweight, saying that the earlier sell-off in the stock was overdone. That note seemed to come out before the Reuters report.

What's next for ASML

Even after today's gains, ASML seems to offer an attractive entry point. It trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 30 based on 2025 earnings because it's expected to enter a new cycle of growth later this year driven by new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines.

ASML has significant competitive advantages because it's the only manufacturer of EUVs, which can create intricate patterns on silicon wafers needed for microchips, and the stock looks well positioned for long-term gains, especially if the company is excluded from the new export rules.

Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,614!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.