Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is surging in Wednesday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price was up 7.3% as of 10:45 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed yesterday, AMD published second-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations. In addition to posting sales and earnings performance that came in better than anticipated, the chip specialist also issued encouraging forward guidance.

AMD delivers strong data center growth in Q2

AMD delivered non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.69 on sales of $5.84 billion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for per-share earnings of $0.68 and revenue of $5.72 billion.

Crucially, AMD's data center business saw strong performance. Segment sales roughly increased 115% year over year and 15% on a sequential quarterly basis. The growth was driven by increased sales for the AMD Instinct graphics processing unit (GPU) and the fourth-generation AMD Epyc central processing unit (CPU).

The company's client segment saw strong momentum. Thanks to strong performance for its Ryzen processors, client revenue increased 49% year over year and 9% sequentially to hit $1.5 billion. On the other hand, gaming segment revenue fell 59% year over year and 30% sequentially to $648 million due to declining semi-custom processor sales.

What's next for AMD?

AMD's midpoint guidance calls for sales to come in at roughly $6.7 billion in the third quarter. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had previously called for sales of roughly $6.6 billion. If the company were to hit that target, it would mean delivering sales growth of roughly 16% year over year and 15% on a sequential quarterly basis.

Management also guided for an adjusted gross margin of 53.5%. For comparison, the business posted an adjusted gross margin of roughly 51% in last year's quarter.

When it comes to graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence and accelerated computing applications, Advanced Micro Devices is still a distant second to Nvidia. Investors had been eagerly awaiting to see whether AMD can gain meaningful ground in the space. The company's last earnings report arrived with some inventory indicators that suggested somewhat soft demand for its AI processors, but the recent earnings release and guidance have helped to ease concerns and increase bullish sentiment among investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,614!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.