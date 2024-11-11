Why AbbVie Stock Was Getting Mashed on Monday

Disappointing news from the laboratory weighed on AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stock as the trading week kicked off. The company had high hopes for a schizophrenia drug it was developing; however, it did not do well in recent testing. On the company's latest readout, investors were aggressively trading out of the shares, leaving them with a 12% decline in late-afternoon trading.

Schizophrenia drug didn't do well in the lab

Just before the market open on Monday, AbbVie revealed that its emraclidine schizophrenia treatment did not meet its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial. It failed to show a statistically significant reduction in the benchmark Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) compared to a placebo.

The company said, perhaps understating the case, that it is disappointed by the results. It pledged to continue analyzing the data from the trial to determine the next steps with emraclidine. Often, such results put an end to a drug's development.

In the news release about the trial, AbbVie's chief scientific officer Roopal Thakkar said that the company is still "committed to finding better treatments for people living with psychiatric and neurological disorders."

All is not lost

It's no surprise that management would express hope that it'll successfully develop a new product for such afflictions. In early August, it closed a deal valued at $8.7 billion to acquire emraclidine's developer, Cerevel Therapeutics. The schizophrenia drug was one of the main reasons AbbVie bought the company.

Cerevel wasn't a one-trick pony, however. For its considerable spend, AbbVie also acquired several other pipeline programs from the neuroscience-focused biotech. The most promising of these is Parkinson's disease tavapadon, which in contrast to emraclidine has done well in recent late-stage trials.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $23,446 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,982 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $428,758!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.