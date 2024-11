If you have been following Bitcoin news today, like I have, you can not be more bullish on Bitcoin. Seriously, what a time to be alive!

Just today:

MicroStrategy purchased another 51,780 BTC for $4.6 billion and announced its plans to raise $1.75 billion to buy more bitcoin

Semler Scientific bought another 215 BTC for $17.7 million

Genius Group launched its Bitcoin treasury by purchasing 110 BTC for $10 million

MARA Holdings announced a $700 million raise to buy more BTC

Metaplanet issued ¥1.75B debt offering to buy more BTC

Global healthcare group Cosmos Health adopted BTC as a treasury reserve asset

Insane, right?

The corporate Bitcoin adoption is going absolutely parabolic. The race among public companies to stack the most satoshis has kicked into hyperdrive.

Some other news:

Donald Trump is meeting with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and is expected to discuss appointments

Donald Trump's media $DJT in talks to purchase crypto trading platform Bakkt

Options trading on BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF could be listed as soon as tomorrow

It's only Monday, and my head is already spinning! With this tidal wave of positive adoption, I'd be downright shocked if we don't blast through $100,000 per Bitcoin this week.

I expect a flood of more bullish news and serious FOMO buying pressure this week. Seriously, tighten your seatbelts, folks—with this momentum, Bitcoin hitting a hundred grand is coming sooner than you imagined!

