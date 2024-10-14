Who Will Win the Robotaxi Race?

Robotaxis are among the most interesting and transformative technological innovations we are currently witnessing. They are already on the roads, and several firms are competing for dominance, though Google parent Alphabet’s GOOG Waymo is currently far ahead of the competition.

Tesla's Cybercab: Sleek Design, Missing Details

Last week, Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s TSLA Robotaxi, which is expected to cost less than $30,000 and begin production "probably" in 2026. However, few details have been provided about the business model, and the service still seems to be a long way off.

The ultimate goal for Robotaxi companies is to achieve Level 5 autonomy, as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)—where vehicles can operate anywhere, anytime, without human input.

Currently, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is at Level 2, or Partial Automation, which always requires active driver supervision. In contrast, Waymo operates at Level 4, or High Automation, but only in specific areas.

Alphabet’s Waymo Surges Ahead

Waymo, which began as Google’s self-driving car project 15 years ago, has been operating a Robotaxi service in Phoenix since 2018 and has expanded to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It currently provides more than 100,000 paid Robotaxi rides per week, double the number announced in May. Google recently announced plans to invest an additional $5 billion into Waymo.

Waymo vs. Tesla: Autonomy Comparison

Waymo uses multiple sensor modalities, including lidar, radar, and cameras. According to some autonomy experts, lidar sensors can directly capture accurate 3D depth measurements, while Tesla's cameras provide only 2D information.

Waymo also uses high-definition (HD) maps for localization, whereas Tesla does not, aiming instead for a more generalized solution that would allow its robotaxis to drive anywhere.

Other Players to Watch

Uber UBER emerged as a big winner after Tesla’s Robotaxi event. The company, with 156 million monthly active platform customers, per WSJ, has partnered with several Robotaxi operators.

Zoox, which was acquired by Amazon AMZN four years back, plans to launch a Robotaxi service in Las Vegas later this year.

AI giant NVIDIA NVDA provides an end-to-end development platform for autonomous vehicles and is also creating digital twins of cities and simulated driving environments to train cars to handle unexpected and potentially dangerous situations.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV): ETF Research Reports

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS): ETF Research Reports

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.