Whitehaven Coal Reports Strong Start to FY25

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced a robust start to FY25, reporting strong production gains in its Queensland operations and consistent performance in New South Wales. The company achieved a significant increase in managed run-of-mine production and sales, with a notable rise in coal prices, reflecting effective cost management and productivity improvements. Whitehaven’s strategic focus on long-term growth is bolstered by expected proceeds from a partial sell-down of Blackwater, positioning the company for future success.

For further insights into AU:WHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.