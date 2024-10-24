News & Insights

Stocks

Whitehaven Coal Reports Strong Start to FY25

October 24, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced a robust start to FY25, reporting strong production gains in its Queensland operations and consistent performance in New South Wales. The company achieved a significant increase in managed run-of-mine production and sales, with a notable rise in coal prices, reflecting effective cost management and productivity improvements. Whitehaven’s strategic focus on long-term growth is bolstered by expected proceeds from a partial sell-down of Blackwater, positioning the company for future success.

For further insights into AU:WHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.