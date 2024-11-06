Whitefield Ltd’s IPO Surpasses Expectations on Day One

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Whitefield Income Limited’s IPO has opened with a strong start, surpassing the $75 million minimum subscription on its first day. Investors are drawn to its strategy of offering monthly franked dividends through a diverse, actively managed investment approach. The company, benefiting from a 3.7-year track record in an unlisted fund, aims to continue this success as it prepares for its ASX listing.
