Whitbread Sees Change in Voting Rights by Norges Bank

November 27, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has reported a change in voting rights held by Norges Bank, which now holds 4.019% of total voting rights. This change reflects an increase from a previous position of 4.005%, indicating strategic adjustments in their investment approach. Such moves often attract investor attention, potentially influencing Whitbread’s stock market dynamics.

