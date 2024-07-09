Which Is Cheaper for Booking Travel: Costco or BJ’s?

It’s no secret that you can find virtually everything you need at Costco or BJ’s warehouse clubs, from furniture and appliances to prepared foods. But the topic of booking travel through these big-box stores doesn’t come up as frequently as you’d expect in Facebook groups and Reddit forums when people discuss vacation ideas.

If you have a warehouse club membership and you’re not using it to book hotels, cruises, or all-inclusive vacations, you could be missing out. We ran the numbers on three popular vacation packages to see where you will save more.

Bahamas Cruise

We searched the deals at Costco and found a 4-night Carnival Glory cruise to the Bahamas, with stops in Nassau and Princess Cays, for as low as $338 in September 2024. A preferred balcony stateroom cost just $533. Plus, you get a Digital Costco Shop Card with your purchase. The amount of the Shop Card wasn’t specified prior to booking.

We found a similar Carnival cruise on the same ship on the BJ’s website for $349 for an interior cabin and $539 for a balcony. BJ’s advertised a Gift Card valued up to $500, depending on the price of your booking, plus up to $50 onboard ship credit and up to a 2-category cabin upgrade, putting you in a nicer location on the ship in the same type of room you booked.

Which Is Cheaper?

In most categories, Costco came in a few dollars cheaper for this cruise. However, if you are looking to book a suite, the BJ’s trip costs just $899 per person, while the Costco trip costs $1,018.

Essentially, if you are looking to book a cruise and have memberships to both clubs, it pays to compare prices on individual trips.

All-Inclusive Resort

Next, we ran the numbers for an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, including the airfare. Through Costco, we chose the Hyatt Ziva Cancun, which overlooks the Caribbean on three sides. The total cost was $2,403 for two people, with a $166 Digital Costco Shop Card as a rebate.

Through the BJ’s Travel portal, we chose the Hilton Cancun, a 4.5-star, all-inclusive resort, for a mid-September 2024 trip. One room for four nights plus airfare out of Miami, Florida, costs $1,365.74, including a package savings of $587.

Which Is Cheaper?

Even with the $166 Costco rebate, BJ’s trip was much cheaper for a comparable 4.5-star hotel. Of course, airline baggage fees and other costs might come into play, but with more than a $1,000 difference, it’s safe to say BJ’s is the winner for this particular trip.

Disney World Resort

A Disney World trip can be the vacation of a lifetime, even for adults. But it comes with a high price tag. Disney enthusiasts are always looking for ways to save, and booking your trip through a wholesale club can save a bundle.

We priced out a five-night stay in late August at a Disney Value Resort with five-day Park Hopper tickets and airfare from the New York Metro area. Neither package included the Disney Dining Plan.

Costco’s total cost for a stay for two adults at the All-Star Music Resort, including tickets, was $2557.

You have to purchase park tickets separately with the BJ’s vacation package. Hotel and airfare at the Art of Animation Resort cost $1969, plus $1,333 for Park Hopper passes for two adults totaled $3,302.

Which Is Cheaper?

Costco came out roughly $800 cheaper for a Disney Vacation Package at a Value Resort. However, it’s worth noting that each place has different hotel deals, so if you have your heart set on a specific location, you might choose BJ’s or Costco based on that preference.

Final Note

Both websites made it easy to choose your travel package and dates with a few clicks, make changes, and book your trip. After running the numbers on a variety of trips, it’s safe to say Costco should be your go-to for Disney trips, but BJ’s may offer better deals on other vacation packages.

