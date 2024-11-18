Where Sitio Royalties Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sitio Royalties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Sitio Royalties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $32.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sitio Royalties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sitio Royalties's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sitio Royalties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Sitio Royalties

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Sitio Royalties: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sitio Royalties's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STR

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2015 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Aug 2015 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jun 2015 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for STR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.