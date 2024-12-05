Where Pentair Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $112.56, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. Observing a 10.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Pentair among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $108.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $125.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $101.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $106.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $103.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $98.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pentair's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pentair

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Pentair's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Pentair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

