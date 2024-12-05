Wheaton Precious Metals Partners With Allied Gold

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wheaton Precious Metals has entered into a significant gold streaming agreement with Allied Gold for the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, set to be the country’s first commercial gold mine. The deal promises to enhance local community opportunities and bolster Ethiopia’s mining sector while delivering substantial production and cash flow.

For further insights into TSE:WPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.