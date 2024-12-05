News & Insights

Stocks

Wheaton Precious Metals Partners With Allied Gold

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wheaton Precious Metals has entered into a significant gold streaming agreement with Allied Gold for the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, set to be the country’s first commercial gold mine. The deal promises to enhance local community opportunities and bolster Ethiopia’s mining sector while delivering substantial production and cash flow.

For further insights into TSE:WPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.