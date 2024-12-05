Wheaton Precious Metals Partners With Allied Gold

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.
Wheaton Precious Metals has entered into a significant gold streaming agreement with Allied Gold for the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, set to be the country’s first commercial gold mine. The deal promises to enhance local community opportunities and bolster Ethiopia’s mining sector while delivering substantial production and cash flow.
