What's in the Offing for Camtek (CAMT) This Earnings Season?

Camtek Ltd. CAMT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.4%.

In the last reported quarter, Camtek posted non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, up from 42 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share. Revenues increased 34% year over year to $97 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $94 million.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues between $100 million and $102 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $101.5 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Further, the consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, which implies an increase of 44.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this quarter.

Factors to Consider

Camtek’s second-quarter results are likely to gain from the rising adoption of advanced interconnect packaging technologies, such as heterogeneous integration (HI), which includes chiplet modules and high bandwidth memory.

CAMT’s strong product portfolio is likely to have strengthened its performance across all end markets during the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s solid metrology business is expected to have gained momentum with the support of its new advanced solutions.

However, Camtek’s overall second-quarter financial performance is expected to have been hurt by softening IT spending. Enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economic scenario amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic issues.

Moreover, the company’s sustained aggressive investment in research & development to comply with the technological road maps of HI technology is expected to have weighed on the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camtek this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Camtek currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Twilio is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s second-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 71 cents per share over the past 60 days and indicates an improvement of 31.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 54 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, which implies a 1.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.34 over the past seven days and indicates an improvement of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $84.02 billion, which calls for a 2.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

GoDaddy GDDY has an Earnings ESP of +13.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GDDY is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s second-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.07 over the past 60 days, which suggests an improvement of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which implies a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.

