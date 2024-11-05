This Is What Whales Are Betting On CrowdStrike Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $449,009, and 8 were calls, valued at $674,910.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $340.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $185.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $120.3 $118.25 $118.25 $185.00 $260.1K 36 22 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $136.55 $126.65 $130.63 $220.00 $130.5K 112 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $81.8 $80.8 $81.8 $250.00 $81.8K 57 0 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $37.55 $37.25 $37.55 $310.00 $75.1K 545 20 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $33.8 $33.75 $33.8 $310.00 $67.6K 646 21

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 428,874, the price of CRWD is up 0.92% at $301.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $342.5.

* An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $285. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

