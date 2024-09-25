This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $244,565, and 11 were calls, valued at $765,953.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $64.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 2823.83 with a total volume of 1,660.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $38.0 to $64.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.9 $18.7 $18.8 $40.00 $188.0K 8.3K 200 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.8 $18.6 $18.7 $40.00 $187.0K 8.3K 100 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.7 $11.0 $64.00 $93.5K 2.4K 87 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.6 $5.9 $54.00 $89.6K 1.7K 1 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $64.00 $83.3K 5.2K 188

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill With a volume of 4,720,806, the price of CMG is up 0.23% at $58.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $61.5.

* An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $58. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $65.

