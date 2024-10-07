This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,350,382, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,696.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $170.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.1 $43.75 $43.8 $170.00 $306.6K 1.0K 93 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.7 $26.6 $26.7 $145.00 $258.2K 176 0 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.95 $11.95 $120.00 $212.7K 1 178 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.95 $43.85 $43.85 $170.00 $197.3K 1.0K 176 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.8 $43.75 $43.8 $170.00 $144.5K 1.0K 126

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,509,607, with ABNB's price up by 0.4%, positioned at $130.37. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $94. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $94. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Airbnb with a target price of $170. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $94.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

