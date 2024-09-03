What the Options Market Tells Us About Dollar Gen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $327,507, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $396,908.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $125.0 for Dollar Gen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Gen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Gen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.95 $3.95 $75.00 $118.5K 3.0K 52 DG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $1.87 $1.49 $1.65 $90.00 $84.2K 1.2K 1.5K DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $1.43 $0.96 $1.43 $90.00 $71.5K 1.2K 1.0K DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.82 $1.59 $1.65 $90.00 $64.0K 1.2K 2.0K DG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $43.05 $39.15 $41.1 $125.00 $41.1K 361 10

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Gen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dollar Gen Currently trading with a volume of 3,678,363, the DG's price is up by 2.16%, now at $84.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Gen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

