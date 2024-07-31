What the Options Market Tells Us About Analog Devices

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), with a cumulative value of $481,292. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 6 puts, worth a total of 378,752.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $225.0 to $240.0 for Analog Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Analog Devices's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Analog Devices's significant trades, within a strike price range of $225.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Analog Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.2 $20.2 $20.2 $230.00 $125.2K 91 134 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.0 $16.7 $16.7 $230.00 $65.1K 430 1 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.5 $19.8 $19.8 $230.00 $57.4K 91 4 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $19.9 $19.9 $230.00 $55.7K 91 68 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $19.8 $19.8 $230.00 $43.5K 91 197

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Analog Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Analog Devices's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,878,394, the price of ADI is up by 2.31%, reaching $229.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Analog Devices

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $250.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $250. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Analog Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

