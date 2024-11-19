What Is a Financial Counselor and How Can You Hire One?

A financial counselor is a professional who helps individuals and families manage their personal finances by offering guidance on budgeting, debt repayment and financial goal-setting. Unlike financial advisors who may focus on investments and wealth management, financial counselors typically work with clients to improve their financial stability and address immediate concerns like credit issues or debt. Many financial counselors are certified and work in community organizations, nonprofits or private practices. If you’re interested in hiring a financial counselor, they can potentially offer practical advice tailored to your financial situation, often providing a hands-on approach to pursuing financial wellness.

Need help finding a financial advisor? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors.

What Is a Financial Counselor?

A financial counselor is a professional trained to support clients in understanding and improving their financial well-being, focusing on practical areas of personal finance. Unlike investment-focused roles, financial counselors emphasize day-to-day financial health, often working with clients who are facing financial challenges or looking to develop better money management habits. They use a hands-on approach, guiding clients through personalized steps to stabilize their finances, set achievable financial goals and make informed financial decisions.

Financial counselors can work in various settings, including nonprofit organizations, community centers, educational institutions and private practice.

By focusing on financial literacy and providing clear, actionable advice, financial counselors aim to equip clients with tools to handle immediate financial concerns and build long-term financial confidence. Many financial counselors provide services to clients in underserved or vulnerable populations, helping them navigate complex financial situations like foreclosure prevention, loan repayment and debt reduction.

What Is the Accredited Financial Counselor Certification?

The Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) certification is a credential offered by the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education (AFCPE). This certification ensures that a financial counselor has undergone rigorous training, gained practical experience and passed exams to demonstrate expertise in areas critical to financial counseling, including debt management, budgeting, credit counseling and financial literacy.

How to Find a Financial Counselor

If you’re interested in working with a financial counselor, there are several ways to connect with a qualified professional. Start by exploring resources from reputable organizations like the AFCPE, which offers a directory of certified financial counselors. This directory lets you filter for counselors who specialize in areas like debt management, budgeting or credit improvement.

Nonprofit organizations, community centers and credit unions often offer financial counseling services, sometimes at reduced or no cost for eligible clients. Many of these institutions employ certified financial counselors or can provide referrals to trusted professionals.

Additionally, some financial counselors offer virtual sessions, making it easier to find and work with one regardless of your location. Before choosing a counselor, check their credentials and areas of expertise. Taking these steps can help you find a reliable counselor who fits your needs and financial situation.

Financial Counselor vs. Financial Advisor

Financial counselors and financial advisors serve different roles in helping people achieve financial wellness.

Financial counselors typically focus on immediate, day-to-day financial issues like budgeting, improving your credit score and paying off debt. They often work with clients who need practical guidance to stabilize their finances, improve their financial habits and address urgent financial challenges.

Financial advisors, on the other hand, generally work with clients who have established a level of financial stability and are looking to grow and manage their wealth. Advisors are more likely to provide investment planning, retirement strategies and tax planning. They will assess a client's financial position, recommend long-term growth strategies and manage portfolios to align with specific financial goals. Many financial advisors are certified or licensed to provide specializedinvestment adviceand may charge fees based on assets under management or per service.

Choosing between a financial counselor and a financial advisor largely depends on your financial goals. If you're focused on getting out of debt, creating a budget or strengthening your financial foundation, a financial counselor can provide targeted support. However, if your priority is long-term wealth management, retirement planning or investment strategy, a financial advisor may be more suited to your needs.

Bottom Line

Financial counselors offer clients guidance and tools to address immediate financial challenges, which can help create a stable foundation for future financial decisions. With expertise in day-to-day financial health, counselors work in various settings and may hold the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) designation. Understanding when to seek a financial counselor vs. a financial advisor can help individuals align the right expertise with their specific financial goals, whether focusing on stability or long-term planning.

Tips for Getting Financial Advice

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/SDI Productions, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen, ©iStock.com/SDI Productions

The post What Is a Financial Counselor and How Can You Hire One? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.