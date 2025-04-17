What Analysts Are Saying About Sunrun Stock

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.92, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 22.4% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.36.

The standing of Sunrun among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Vikram Bagri |Citigroup |Announces |Neutral | $7.00|- | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $6.00|$9.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $10.00|$13.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $8.00|$14.00 | |Jon Windham |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$17.00 | |Christopher Dendrinos|RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $14.00|$17.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $9.00|$12.00 | |Brian Lee |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$17.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $9.00|$11.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$18.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$19.00 | |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$22.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sunrun's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Key Indicators: Sunrun's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -542.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -71.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.1, Sunrun faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

