What Analysts Are Saying About Pharming Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.5, with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 6.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $35.25.

The standing of Pharming among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carrier Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $39.00 $30.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00

About Pharming

Pharming Group is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. It is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines to serve the unserved rare disease patients. Its product includes Ruconest. The revenue is generated from the United States.

Pharming: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pharming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pharming's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pharming's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pharming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

