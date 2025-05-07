What Analysts Are Saying About Myriad Genetics Stock

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.36, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 17.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Myriad Genetics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $14.00 Lu Li UBS Lowers Neutral $7.00 $16.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $10.00 $19.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $24.00 Dave Weiner Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $12.50 $11.50 Dave Weiner Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.50 $14.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $11.00 $13.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $19.00 $27.00 Lu Li UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Myriad Genetics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Myriad Genetics: A Closer Look

Myriad Genetics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel capable of identifying the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm also offers pharma and biotech companies biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services.

Key Indicators: Myriad Genetics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Myriad Genetics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.12% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myriad Genetics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

