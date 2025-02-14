What Analysts Are Saying About Glimpse Group Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.17, a high estimate of $4.67, and a low estimate of $2.65. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.93% from the previous average price target of $3.66.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Glimpse Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $4.67 $4.67 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $4.67 $4.67 Casey Ryan Westlake Securities Raises Buy $4.67 $2.65 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $2.65 $2.65

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glimpse Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glimpse Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Glimpse Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Glimpse Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Glimpse Group: A Closer Look

The Glimpse Group Inc is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry.

Financial Insights: Glimpse Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Glimpse Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -21.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glimpse Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

