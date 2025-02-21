What Analysts Are Saying About Endava Stock

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Endava and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $41.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 0.6% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Endava by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $55.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $38.00 $43.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Endava. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Endava's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Endava's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Endava Better

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the U.K. and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the U.K. and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Endava's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Endava's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Endava's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Endava adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

