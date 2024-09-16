What Analysts Are Saying About Community Healthcare Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.29, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 14.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Community Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $18.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $30.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $21.00 $25.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $25.00 $27.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Community Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Community Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Community Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Community Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc is an integrated healthcare real estate company in the United States. The company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. The company derives majority of its revenues from its real estate property and mortgage notes portfolio. The company's rental and mortgage interest income is recognized based on contractual arrangements with its tenants and borrowers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Community Healthcare's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Community Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Community Healthcare's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Community Healthcare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Community Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

