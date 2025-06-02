What Analysts Are Saying About Arvinas Stock

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) underwent analysis by 25 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|9
|6
|10
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.14, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 45.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $44.60.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The standing of Arvinas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Andrew Berens
|Leerink Partners
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$9.00
|$10.00
|Eliana Merle
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$21.00
|$74.00
|Terence Flynn
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$11.00
|$12.00
|Yigal Nochomovitz
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$9.50
|$10.00
|Srikripa Devarakonda
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$11.00
|$21.00
|Evan David Seigerman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$10.00
|$20.00
|Derek Archila
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$19.00
|$26.00
|Paul Choi
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$8.00
|$12.00
|Michael Schmidt
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$16.00
|$32.00
|Edward Tenthoff
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$14.00
|$24.00
|Peter Lawson
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$16.00
|$32.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Lowers
|Buy
|$24.00
|$81.00
|Akash Tewari
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Hold
|$10.00
|$52.00
|Paul Choi
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Joon Lee
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$21.00
|$65.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$81.00
|$81.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$81.00
|$81.00
|Terence Flynn
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$12.00
|$48.00
|Michael Schmidt
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$32.00
|$57.00
|Derek Archila
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$26.00
|$60.00
|Etzer Darout
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$20.00
|$82.00
|Robert Driscoll
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$12.00
|$57.00
|Tazeen Ahmad
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$28.00
|$54.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$81.00
|$81.00
|Yigal Nochomovitz
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$19.00
|$28.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arvinas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arvinas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
To gain a panoramic view of Arvinas's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Arvinas analyst ratings.
If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.
All You Need to Know About Arvinas
Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.
Arvinas's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: Arvinas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 646.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Arvinas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
