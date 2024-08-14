What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TJX Companies

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.25, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.15% from the previous average price target of $114.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TJX Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $115.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $122.00 $113.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $116.00 $110.00 Jamie Merriman Bernstein Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $114.00 $109.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $134.00 $132.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $113.00 $110.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $112.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TJX Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TJX Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 21,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its nearly 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

TJX Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TJX Companies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.91% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TJX Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.69.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

