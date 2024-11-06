What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TPG

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TPG and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Marking an increase of 11.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $57.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of TPG's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $58.00 $62.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $60.00 $45.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $68.00 $67.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $67.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $60.00 $46.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $73.00 $55.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $60.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TPG. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TPG's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering TPG: A Closer Look

TPG Inc is an alternative asset firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment and performance of its portfolio.

TPG: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TPG showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 117.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TPG's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

