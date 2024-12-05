Wex announces partnership with Qmerit for commercial fleets, EV charging

WEX (WEX) announced a nationwide partnership with EV charger installation provider Qmerit to streamline the installation of EV chargers at the homes of commercial fleet drivers. Under the partnership, Qmerit will provide end-to-end home EV charging installation and integration services drawing on its national network of more than 23,000 electricians who are licensed, insured, and trained on EV charging equipment. Qmerit installations comply with permitting and inspections consistent with the company’s safety and quality standards. This partnership announcement comes on the heels of a Florida-based construction company, Dallas 1, estimating cost savings of approximately over 60% per vehicle for fuel and maintenance costs as the result of EV charging at their drivers’ homes, relative to a typical annual fuel and maintenance spend.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.