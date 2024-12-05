News & Insights

Wex announces partnership with Qmerit for commercial fleets, EV charging

December 05, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

WEX (WEX) announced a nationwide partnership with EV charger installation provider Qmerit to streamline the installation of EV chargers at the homes of commercial fleet drivers. Under the partnership, Qmerit will provide end-to-end home EV charging installation and integration services drawing on its national network of more than 23,000 electricians who are licensed, insured, and trained on EV charging equipment. Qmerit installations comply with permitting and inspections consistent with the company’s safety and quality standards. This partnership announcement comes on the heels of a Florida-based construction company, Dallas 1, estimating cost savings of approximately over 60% per vehicle for fuel and maintenance costs as the result of EV charging at their drivers’ homes, relative to a typical annual fuel and maintenance spend.

