Westpac Unveils $70 Billion Debt Issuance Program

November 10, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has launched an ambitious $70 billion program for issuing debt instruments, including subordinated instruments, aimed at bolstering its financial offerings. This program allows the issuance of debt securities under flexible terms, attracting investors looking to diversify their portfolios in the financial markets. The initiative reflects Westpac’s strategic move to enhance its capital structure while complying with international regulatory standards.

