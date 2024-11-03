Westpac Reports Strong Capital Growth Amid Profit Dip

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation reported a net profit of $6.99 billion for the full year 2024, marking a 3% decrease from the previous year. The company maintained strong capital and liquidity positions, enhancing its share buyback program by $1 billion and increasing fully franked ordinary dividends by 6% to 151 cents per share. Despite challenges like high inflation and competitive markets, Westpac achieved solid loan growth and a return on tangible equity above 11%.

