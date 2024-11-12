News & Insights

Westpac Extends Buy-Back Program Amid Market Interest

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an extension to its on-market buy-back program for ordinary fully paid shares, now set to conclude by November 11, 2025. This move could potentially influence the supply and demand dynamics of Westpac shares, offering investors a unique opportunity. Market participants will be keenly observing how this buy-back impacts the bank’s stock performance over the coming year.

