Westpac Banking Faces Profit Dip Ahead of FY24 Results

October 22, 2024 — 01:39 am EDT

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking’s FY24 net profit is set to decrease by $123 million due to unrealized fair value gains and losses on economic hedges. Despite the reclassification and reallocation of certain financial activities, these adjustments do not affect the overall net profit. Investors should watch for the company’s full-year results announcement on November 4, 2024.

