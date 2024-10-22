Westgold Resources Confirms Governance Compliance

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has updated its corporate governance statement as of October 23, 2024, ensuring compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The document, available on their website, outlines the roles and responsibilities of the board and management, emphasizing solid foundations for oversight.

