Western Gate Group Ups Stake in FAR Ltd

FAR Ltd has issued a notice revealing that Western Gate Group Ltd, led by Joseph Thomas Oyaski, has increased its voting power in the company from 11.99% to 12.99% through recent share purchases. The transactions, which occurred between October 18 and October 20, 2023, demonstrate Western Gate’s growing interest in FAR Ltd as they now hold a more substantial stake.

