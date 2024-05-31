News & Insights

Western Gate Group Ups Stake in FAR Ltd

May 31, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

FAR Ltd (AU:FAR) has released an update.

FAR Ltd has issued a notice revealing that Western Gate Group Ltd, led by Joseph Thomas Oyaski, has increased its voting power in the company from 11.99% to 12.99% through recent share purchases. The transactions, which occurred between October 18 and October 20, 2023, demonstrate Western Gate’s growing interest in FAR Ltd as they now hold a more substantial stake.

