Western Forest Products Reaches Tentative Union Agreement

November 29, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Western Forest Prod (TSE:WEF) has released an update.

Western Forest Products has reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers, which could bring stability to the company’s operations. This agreement, once ratified, is expected to enhance Western’s business certainty and contribute to its strategic focus on higher value products.

