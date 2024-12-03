Western Digital price target lowered to $85 from $87 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Western Digital (WDC) to $85 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst says Citi’s memory analyst revised down 2025 NAND selling price growth forecasts to down 2% year-over-year from up 5% prior due to weaker than expected mobile and PC demand in the first half of the year, with an anticipated turnaround beginning Q3 of 2025. Citi recognizes NAND near-term fundamentals remain volatile, but continues to remain constructive on Western Digital’s forthcoming spin-off unlocking value.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.