Western Digital price target lowered to $85 from $87 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Western Digital (WDC) to $85 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst says Citi’s memory analyst revised down 2025 NAND selling price growth forecasts to down 2% year-over-year from up 5% prior due to weaker than expected mobile and PC demand in the first half of the year, with an anticipated turnaround beginning Q3 of 2025. Citi recognizes NAND near-term fundamentals remain volatile, but continues to remain constructive on Western Digital’s forthcoming spin-off unlocking value.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WDC:
- Kioxia, SanDisk filings illustrate value of Western Digital split, says Wedbush
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/26/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Western Digital Approves Incentive Plan and Elects Directors
- Kioxia IPO valuation positive for Western Digital, says Wells Fargo
- Elliott sold Marathon Petroleum during Q3, bought more Southwest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.