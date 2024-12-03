News & Insights

Stocks

Western Digital price target lowered to $85 from $87 at Citi

December 03, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Western Digital (WDC) to $85 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst says Citi’s memory analyst revised down 2025 NAND selling price growth forecasts to down 2% year-over-year from up 5% prior due to weaker than expected mobile and PC demand in the first half of the year, with an anticipated turnaround beginning Q3 of 2025. Citi recognizes NAND near-term fundamentals remain volatile, but continues to remain constructive on Western Digital’s forthcoming spin-off unlocking value.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.