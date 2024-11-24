West Wits Mining Eyes Funding for Gold Project

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

West Wits Mining Limited is actively working towards securing bank loans to fund its Qala Shallows gold project in South Africa, having completed due diligence and resolved key financing terms with potential lenders. The company is optimistic about finalizing the funding arrangements in the next quarter, bolstered by a strong gold price and a robust financial model. Additionally, West Wits is exploring various options to finance the non-bank component of the project, including bridging debt and hybrid securities.

For further insights into AU:WWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.