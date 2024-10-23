West Fraser Timber reports Q3 EPS ($1.03), consensus (50c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.437B, consensus $1.38B. “The benefits of our product diversification strategy were apparent once again in the third quarter of 2024, a period marked by uneven demand across our key products. North American OSB, plywood and other engineered wood products continued to experience healthy demand and the Lumber segment saw unexpected improvement in SPF demand, while SYP markets remained challenging, in part reflecting ongoing softness in repair and remodelling markets,” said Sean McLaren, West Fraser’s President and CEO.

