West Fraser Highlights Progress in 2023 Sustainability

May 31, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

West Fraser Timber Co (TSE:WFG) has released an update.

West Fraser Timber Co. has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing advances in environmental stewardship, social impact, and governance. The company achieved notable milestones such as setting science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets, enhancing forest management policies, and fostering stronger Indigenous relations. Looking ahead, West Fraser is committed to further investments aimed at improving emissions and achieving a leadership role in sustainability.

